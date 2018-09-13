The Gombe State Emergency Management Agency said eight persons were killed and 200 houses destroyed in floods that ravaged the state from May to August this year.

The agency’s deputy director, rescue and rehabilitation, Lamis Benjamin said this while speaking with journalists in Gombe on Thursday.

She said three persons lost their lives during a three-hour heavy rainfall in Jekadafari, Nasarawo, Tudunwada, in the state capital on May 27.

She also said five persons died in floods on August 16 in Cham, Balanga local government while 60 houses and livestock worth millions of naira were destroyed.

Mrs Benjamin said the agency has distributed about 1200 bags of maize to the affected communities in Balanga and Billiri local government areas.

She said 150 bags were given to victims of Komta village; 300 bags to Yaba people, all in Billiri local government area and the others were given to Cham, Jessu and Yalde communities.