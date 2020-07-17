



Fishes worth over a hundred million naira have been washed away by flood at Lapai Gwari in Bosso Local Government Area of Niger State.

Director-General Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Alh Ahmed Ibrahim Inga, disclosed this while addressing journalists in Minna.

He described the incident as not only pathetic and tragic, but devastating, especially during this trying moment.

Inga, who went for an on-the-spot assessment of the site, said NSEMA will send a team of experts to investigate the extent of damage caused by the flood to fish farmers.





One of the fish farmers, Malam Mohammad Tukur, lamented that the devastation caused by ravaging flood to fish farmers in Lapai Gwari is the first of its kind, and appealed to Niger State government to as a matter of urgency assist them.

He said about two thousand fish farms have been washed away by a heavy downpour which lasted about twelve hours.

Another farmer living in the area, Malam Abdullahi Saidu, said customers from across Nigeria had been trooping to the farm before the incident to patronise the fish market.