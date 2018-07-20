Alhaji Ibrahim Inga, Director General, Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), on Friday said that over 60 houses were affected by flood due to heavy rainfall on July 2, in Kontagora Local Government Area of the state.

Inga made this known in an interview with newsmen in Minna.

Newsmen report that 10 persons were confirmed dead and over 60 houses were destroyed by the rain in Rafin-Gora and Anguwan Gangare Saji in Kontagora Local Government Area of the state.

Inga said that the agency had carried out an assessment of the affected persons and a comprehensive report had been submitted to the state governor for relief materials.

He said that already, the governor had donated N5 million during a joint condolence visit by members of the state executive council and the legislature to victims.

Inga said the donation would cushion the effects of the disaster, pending when relief materials would come from the government.

The director general noted that government was concerned about the welfare of the people, especially those affected by disasters, adding that relief materials would soon be provided for the victims.

“I want to commend the governor for always ensuring prompt release of relief materials to victims of disasters and for ensuring that adequate measures are put in place to reduce disaster in the state, ‘’ he said.

Inga advised residents to avoid building structures on waterways and to desist from indiscriminate dumping of refuse on waterways.