A former governor of Ogun State, Olusegun Osoba, has demanded a sum of N3bn from a chieftain of Afenifere, Senator Femi Okuronmu, as damages for an alleged libelous statement published by two national newspapers .

In a letter sent to the senator by Osoba’s lawyer, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), which was obtained by our correspondent on Tuesday morning , the former governor also demanded a public apology to be published on the front pages of seven consecutive editions of both Daily Independent and The Sun newspapers, starting from Monday, July 29, 2019.

Osoba, however, gave Okuronmu a 14-day ultimatum to comply with the demands or get sued for defamation of character.

In the letter, Olanipekun said Okuronmu in the interviews maligned Osoba by claiming, among other things, that he (Osoba) got into trouble “in the early stage of the annulment of June 12 because he has been a close collaborator with (Ibrahim) Babangida who annulled the election.”