President Muhammadu Buhari in Abeokuta, on Saturday, inaugurated the projects done by Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun, but the state governor-elect, Dapo Abiodun; a former governor of the state, Chief Segun Osoba; and some other prominent leaders of the state All Progressives Congress were absent from the event.

The projects are the Ogun State Television ultramodern studio, Adire Mall, Judiciary Complex, a 10,000-seater amphitheatre at the Abeokuta City Centre and, a 250-bed multi-specialty tertiary Hospital at Oke-Mosan.

Buhari, who arrived in Abeokuta in a presidential chopper NAF 540, was received by Amosun, governors Akinwunmi Ambode (Lagos), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti) and Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo) at the Arcade Ground, State Secretariat, Oke-Mosan.

Reacting to the absence of the APC leaders, spokesman for the party’s caretaker committee in the state, Tunde Oladunjoye, said Abiodun, Osoba and other party leaders were not invited to the programme.

He said, “The leaders were not invited either via text messages, phone calls or any other means of communication.

“Perhaps, the governor did that because, technically, he is not a member of the APC; he is on suspension. The President came as the President of Nigeria relating with a state governor. And you can’t see a notable APC leader either from within or outside the state at the event.”

Abiodun’s media aide, Remmy Hassan, also said the governor-elect was not invited to the event. “Abiodun was apparently not invited to the event.”

Buhari, after inaugurating some of the projects, said Amosun was “a very clever person”, who had demonstrated foresightedness by embarking on projects that would outlive his administration.

Buhari described the projects otherwise called legacy projects as “first-class”.

“I think he has prepared for this governorship seat. He prepared himself for it. He has put infrastructure that will last.

“I congratulate you for having the foresight and saving enough resources to make sure that your footprint remains permanent, very clever person. Thank you very much.

“The infrastructure you took me through, the flyovers, hospital and this complex (Judiciary Complex), are first-class. I think you have done well for yourself and Ogun State.”

He expressed optimism that he would get the outgoing governor’s support at the Senate.

“The Senate, being the highest decision-making body of the country, is patriotic and pragmatic. In the sense, for example, Bayelsa has eight local governments; Kano has 44 local governments and you try to check the population, and yet, in the Senate, they are equal. I think this is impartial, very, very much impartial.

”I think he (Amosun) can continue to serve not only Ogun State, but the whole country.

“I am very pleased that I have been in his good books at least publicly; so, in the Senate where he is going to sit for four years, and I am going to remain, God willing for four years as the President, I will automatically assume that he will support me.”

Among other personalities at the inauguration were the Minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole; Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo; and a former APC National Legal Adviser, Muiz Banire.

Amosun said the Judiciary Complex would serve as the headquarters of the state High Court.

Amosun said, “Even as we prepare to bow out of office, our desire to continue to contribute our quota to the socio-economic development of our dear state remains undiluted.”