Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), on Thursday, said he would entrench quality leadership and attitudinal change in the commission.

He stated this Abuja, and said that providing quality leadership was key to achieving the commission’s mandate.

Owasanoye assumed office in February, 2019 as the fourth substantive chairman of ICPC, established in 2000.

He disclosed that the determination of the new board of the commission was to provide leadership that would improve on its culture and attitude for effective operations.

The chairman promised to ensure a reduction in the level of corruption perception of the country and its corruption rating.

“When I assumed duty in February, I stressed the need to have a document that benchmark what we want to achieve.

“Within the first three months, we adopted a strategic document that set target for every department in terms of investigating to improve the turnaround time for investigation.”

Owasanoye said the commission had so far done system studies on how funds for capital expenditure and personnel costs were allocated to over 80 Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

“We started this in April. We are reviewing the 2019 preliminary report.

“If we are going to succeed in preventing public funds from being lost, you have to do constant interface.

“You don’t do it once in two years; ideally, you should do it not less than twice a year,” he said.