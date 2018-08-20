The Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, on Monday admitted that the security report still emanating from the troubled North Eastern part of the country is still worrisome.

The minister said this in an interview with State House correspondents after a meeting President Muhammadu Buhari had with security chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said the meeting with the President was a routine security briefing and an update on the one they had with him on August 2 before his departure to London for his vacation.

He said the meeting took an “absolute decision” on the worrisome report from the North East.

He however did not disclose the specifics of the decision.

The minister said, “The decision that has been taken is that we have seen that there is a lot of improvement in the security situation in the country more especially in Zamfara and Benue States and in the Niger Delta.

“In the North East, we are having worrisome report. We have looked into it critically and we have taken absolute decision.”