The Presidency on Monday faulted those who have been accusing President Muhammadu Buhari of not doing enough to tackle security challenges in the country.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, in a statement reeled out steps he said the present administration had taken from January till date to tackle the situation.

Adesina said the clarification became necessary “lest that untruth begins to wear a garb of reality.”

He said a lot was being done to tackle the nation’s security situation which he claimed was in tatters at the inception of the present administration.

Adesina said, “Securing the length and breadth of the country is a continuing commitment. It is one of the key pledges of the Buhari administration, which it is carrying out night and day.

“In May 2015, when the administration emerged, the security situation was in tatters. It pulled up its bootstraps, rolled up its sleeves, set to work, and the Boko Haram insurgency was beaten back. It was eventually degraded.

“Other security challenges are being tackled and will subsequently become history. Not doing enough, as some critics claim, is not part of the deal, nor is it a reality, no, not by any stretch of the imagination. A lot is being done, and success is guaranteed.”