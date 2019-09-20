<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has urged migrants residing in the state to cooperate with the officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) for proper documentation and data capturing.

He admonished them to register with the NIS to enable the state guarantee their security and welfare and to afford them the opportunity to carry out their legitimate businesses.

Oyetola, represented by Secretary to the Government (SSG), Wole Oyebamiji, spoke yesterday, at NIS state command, Osogbo, during the inauguration of electronic registration of migrants residing in the state.

“The e-registration is a global standard exercise. It is designed for all migrants who are 18 years and above to register with the NIS. This exercise will serve as a database of all foreigners.

“No nation or state is self-sustaining. Nigerians and citizens of Osun, like other world nationals, are all over the globe contributing their quota to the development of their nations of residence.

“The Osun is the most peaceful state in Nigeria. It is open to migrants and other non-indigenes who are ready to live in the state in peace and contribute to its socio-economic and overall development.

“As a creation of the law, we expect all migrants to be law-abiding and to know that instruments of the law shall be invoked in the event of any infraction.

“I urge our officials and citizens to cooperate with NIS to ensure seamless implementation of the exercise,” Oyetola said.

Earlier, NIS Comptroller, Isa Uba Panshekara, said the equipment for the exercise has been installed while the command has embarked on sensitisation of the public in the past few weeks through meetings with stakeholders, including the traditional rulers.

He said an initial period of six months grace from the day the exercise was inaugurated in Abuja, had been granted by President Muhammadu Buhari for migrants who fall into the category for registration to do so, whether they possess valid entry documents or not.

“The e-registration of migrants in the state is a new initiative by the administration of President Buhari to have a comprehensive database of non-Nigerians residing in the country for planning and security purposes.

“Irregular migrants among this lot are expected to perfect their stay particulars after e-registration. On expiration of the period of grace granted, enforcement will begin,” he said.