Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday in Osogbo had a closed door meeting with traditional rulers and other stakeholders in the state.

The meeting was part of his engagements toward finding solutions to the country’s security challenges.

Newsmen report that the meeting was held at the Government House, Oke-Fia, Osogbo, Osun state.

Present at the meeting were: the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ogiyan of Ejigbo, Oba Omowonuola Oyesosin, the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji.

Other monarchs included; the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, the Orangun of Ila, Oba Wahab Oyedotun and the Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Gabriel Aromolaran among others.

Also present at the meeting were: Osun State Deputy Governor, Mr Benedict Alabi, Speaker, Osun State House of Assembly, Mr Timothy Owoeye, other state functionaries and service commanders.

Newsmen recall that Osinbajo had earlier held similar meetings with the Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, and the Awujale of Ijebu Kingdom, Oba Sikiru Adetona in Ogun State.

The Vice President had told newsmen that the consultations with traditional rulers was on the instruction of the President Muhammadu Buhari.