The total lockdown order by the Kwara State Government has commenced with strict enforcement by security operatives to curtail the spread of Coronavirus infection among residents.

Newsmen, who monitored the commencement of the order around 6:45pm in Illorin, reports that men and officers of the Nigeria Police barricaded major roads in Ilorin metropolis.

A visit by newsmen around Ilorin metropolis revealed that Unity Road, ‘A’ Division, Muritala Muhammed Road, Offa Garage Roundabout extended to Olunlade among other places, which were barricaded.





Newsmen report that barely 30 minutes into the exercise, the major streets in Ilorin were deserted for fear of arrest by security agents.

Newsmen learnt that there was a combined team of the men and officers from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Immigration Service, Man ‘O’ War and the police enforcing the order as at the time of filing this report.

The state government on Thursday announced a total lockdown of vehicular and human movements and all closure of businesses from 6pm on Friday.

The restriction order, however, allowed banks, pharmacies and foodstuff traders to open for business only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 10am and 2pm.