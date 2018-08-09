The dismissed Director-General of the Department of State Services, Mr Lawal Daura, who is currently on house arrest, has got his passport seized by security officials as investigations continued into his role on the siege of the National Assembly chambers on Tuesday.

Daura was removed on the orders of the Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, over the siege of the legislative chambers by armed DSS operatives on Tuesday, a security action which sparked nationwide condemnation.

While some police sources said Daura began his house arrest on Wednesday evening, others said he regained his freedom from security operatives on Thursday.

Reliable sources also confirmed that Daura’s passport had been seized by the intelligence officers.

The police authorities which are investigating Daura have yet to provide any information officially on the matter.