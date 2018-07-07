Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State on Saturday expressed disappointment that governors of the North West did not attend a security meeting of the sub-region held in Kaduna.

Masari who is the Chairman of the security committee inaugurated by the Northern Governors Forum said the governors must separate politics from the issue of security that affects the generality of the people.

The meeting attended by the Deputy Governors of Sokoto, Jigawa and Kaduna States also had in attendance Secretaries to the State Governments of the two states, and that of Katsina, as well as various consultants on security.

“The issue of security is more important than politics as it affects life,” Masari said at the opening of the meeting which later went into a closed-door session.

He said it was important to evolve ways of sustaining attendance not only by the governors, but also their Deputies and SSGs.

“It will not however hinder the discussions or delay the meeting; we must devise means of continuing with the meeting even when the Governors are not in attendance,” he said.

Masari added: “Before we leave, we should have a programme and then pass it on to our governors, we should not allow this laudable initiative rely only on the availability of governors.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the meeting will also discuss regional integration and economic cooperation among the seven states in the North West.