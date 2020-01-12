<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Katsina state government is taking proactive measures in addressing the problems of security challenges bedeviling some parts of the state.

Alhaji Kabir Shu’aibu Charanchi, the state Special Adviser on Political Affairs stated this while addressing a cross section of the electorates and politicians in Kankara Local Government area of the state.

Charanchi who enjoined the people to continue to assist the state government with prayers, said the administration is disturbed with the ugly situation.

While calling on the people to assist the security agencies with the needed information, the Special Adviser on Political Affairs urged women and the youths to support the government to ensure positive change in the state.





Alhaji Hassan Musa Funtua, the Council’s Director of Administration on his part, Lauded the Masari led administration for the execution of some democracy dividends in the area.

According to him, these projects include the construction and rehabilitation of broken down boreholes, tarred roads and electrification of some villages amongst others.

Alhaji Badamasi Pauwa, the council’s Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, enjoined the people to rally round the administration to enable it take the state to the next level.

Highlight of the event, a reknown Islamic cleric, Malam Naziru Liman preached on the importance of living in peace with one another, appealing to them to be their neighbors keeper.