The Igbo Delegate Assembly (IDA) has called on the Federal Government (FG) of Nigeria and its relevant agencies to rise up to their duty and address all sorts of security challenges in the country.

The group which is made up of Igbo communities in19 Northern states and Abuja also condemned security threats such as banditry, kidnapping, robbery, and what it called incessantly and unlawful killing of Nigerians in Nigeria.

IDA in a communique issued at its extra-ordinary general meeting which was held in Gombe, restate its stand as one Nigeria and therefore condemned all activities of the “successionist” in the country.

The communique which was signed by Chief Chi Nwogu, President General, and Hon. Donatus Nwugo, Deputy Secretary-General of the assembly revealed that killings and destruction of properties are not ways and means of achieving peace, hence the group distances itself from threats of all kinds.





“We in the interest of fairness, equity, and justice call for restructuring of the affairs of Nigeria. We are also calling on the government of Nigeria to set aside every personal desire and bring on board all stakeholders in this country irrespective of tribe, ethnicity, religion, and color to enhance the actualization of peace and stability of national purpose,” the group stated.

That our country Nigeria is built on the constitutional and human rights provisions that lives and properties of all Nigerians are sacrosanct.

While urging Nigerians to live in peace and harmony and to respect laws of the land, IDA declared its support for resolutions taking by Ohaneze Ndigbo on national issues.

“We equally commend the government of Gombe state under the leadership of His excellency Alhaji Mohammed Inuwa Yahaya for the peaceful co-existence of Nigerians living in Gombe state.