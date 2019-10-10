<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A security guard, Anthony Ikhibhojero, 26, on Thursday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly attempting to steal a trailer battery.

Ikhibhojero, who resides in Oke-aro in Ogun, is charged with attempted stealing to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Victor Eruada, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Sept. 30 at 5:00 a.m. at Abattoir Trailer Park, Oko-Oba, Agege, Lagos.

“Ikhibhojero scaled the fence in the early hours of the day to gain access to the park’s premises and attempted to steal the trailer battery.

“The security guards in the park sighted the defendant and raised alarm, shouting thief, thief’ and he was apprehended.

The offence contravened Section 406 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Newsmen report that Section 406 prescribes seven years imprisonment for offenders.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs M.I. Dan-Oni, granted the defendant N30,000 bail with one surety in like sum.

Dan-Oni adjourned the case until Nov. 20 for mention.