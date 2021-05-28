At least five gunmen allegedly preparing to launch an attack on a police division in Eleme Local Government Area, Rivers State, have been killed by security operatives.

It was gathered the operatives also arrested six of them after a gun battle that lasted for some time.

The gunmen were reportedly camped at a forest between Oyigbo and Eleme council areas where they mapped strategies to launch the attack.

But they were said to have been ambushed by security operatives following an intelligence report.

A source, who spoke in confidence, said on sighting the security operatives, the gunmen opened fire provoking a gun battle that left five of the gunmen killed and six of them arrested.





The source said: “Many of them who came from the Oyigbo axis on their way to Eleme were killed. More than six of them were arrested by the police. The body of those killed were evacuated through a Hiliux van.”

He said the development caused panic in the area following gunshots that rented the air.

He said: “As I speak with you now the place is tensed because of the heavy shooting we heard last night and early this morning.

Items reportedly recovered from the hoodlums were arms and amunition, military uniforms, various mobile phones and walkie-talkie.

Rivers Police Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni said he was yet to get the report of the incident.