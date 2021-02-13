



Nigerian security forces have burst arms stockpiles at Effium in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State after a joint security operation.

An intelligence source told PRNigeria that a combined team of security forces recorded the huge success in a major sting operation carried out by the Department of State Services (DSS) in collaboration with the Nigerian Army in the early hours of 12th February, 2021 at Effium.

Items recovered during the operation included: an AK-47 rifle; One (1) G3 rifle; a pump action rifle; double barreled Dane gun; five single barreled Dane guns; two locally made pistols; locally made revolver pistol and 592 different calibers of ammunition including those for General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG) and AK-47 rifles.

Though the DSS Spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, when contacted, did not refute or confirm the operation, security sources however disclosed that the seizures made and those arrested during the operation have been taken into custody for prosecution purposes.





Afunanya who promised to call back stated that it is not out of place for the Service to work closely with the Army and other law enforcement agencies in the country.

He also assured of the commitment of his Service to the maintenance of the internal security of the nation.

Some residents of Effium Community who do not want their names mentioned told PRNigeria that four men have so far been arrested. They also stated that a shrine which served as a protective shield for the armed groups was raided during the operation. The Arms were said to have been seized from masterminds and sponsors of the Ezza-Effium crisis that has engulfed the Community in the last months.

A source even stated that they won’t be surprised if those recovered arms belong to the IPOB. A resident who witnessed the operation from a vantage point told our reporters that he was delighted with the efforts of the DSS and the Army.