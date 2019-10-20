<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An oil pipeline surveillance firm, Darlong Security and Guards Limited (DSGL), has denied allegations by a group that it killed some youths during its operations in Korokorosei, Southern Ijaw, Bayelsa State.

DSGL in a statement by its Media Consultant, Chief Gift Ebiki, said the group, which made the allegations and all the names of persons it mentioned in the publication were faceless and fake.

Describing the allegations as unfounded, mischievous and politically motivated, he explained that the security firm was not an armed-bearing agency.

He said: “We earlier made it categorically clear that Darlon security and guards are not armed with any weapons to attack anybody.

“Our operations are basically to safeguard oil and gas facilities, mostly pipelines that belongs to the Nigerian Agip oil company limited .

“The extent of operations to check vandals and to keep criminals at bay on pipelines is the sole responsibility of the Nigerian civil defense and the Nigerian military guarded by the joint task force initiated by the federal government of Nigeria.

“From records available before the public, no staff of Darlon security and guards limited or any member of the joint task force have invaded Korokorosei town on the 5th of September 2019.

“We are, therefore, asking the so-called President of the Youths for Safer Environment to bring the details of such killings to the Nigeria police and other security agencies in Bayelsa for thorough investigations.

“We are also calling on the president and the complainants to retrieve the said publication or make an unreserved apology to the management of Darlon security and guards limited in all the national papers within fourteen days of this response.

“Without that, we may have no choice than to institute legal actions against these characters that have been politically sponsored to blackmail the highly cherished reputations achieved by Darlon security and guards limited in the past years of its operations in the oil and gas industry.

“The directors of Darlon security and guards limited are highly responsible citizens of Bayelsa and Nigeria in general, that is why we can not keep mute to see such falsehood and blackmail against the company”.