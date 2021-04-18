



Kwara State Commissioner of Police and Comptroller, Nigeria Customs Service, Kwara State Command, Mohammed Bagega and Ahmed Bello, respectively, have made case for the revival of the decaying cultural values in Nigeria.

The security chiefs also urged wealthy Nigerians to lend a helping hand to the needy, adding that poverty and absence of love were behind some of the security challenges facing the country.

The top security officers added that the rejuvenation of the Nigerian norms and culture would curtail anti-social behaviour amongst youths, thus reducing insecurity in the society,

Bagega and Bello spoke on Sunday in Ilorin, the state capital during a Ramadan lecture organised by a private radio station, SBS FM, Oloje Housing Estate in Ilorin.

Bagega urged Muslims to continue the spirit of good neighbourliness even after the end of Ramadan fast.

The Commissioner of Police, who was represented by AbdulRahman Tijani-Adekilekun, a Superintendent of Police, sued for sound moral education for the health of the society.





For his part, Comproller of Customs, Bello, said that the gathering “is also an avenue for people to come together and understand one another and iron out some of the country’s critical problems especially the issues of security.

“This is the time to educate our people especially the youth to shun the habit of consuming illicit drugs and things that are against societal values.

“In this holy month, I urge all to take a lesson of being brothers to one another by understanding our differences so that we can be in unity. Whenever we have a problem we should sit down together and iron things out so that we work as a team.”

Earlier, in his sermon, Imam AbdulRazaq Aduagba attributed the societal malaise and insecurity in the country to moral decadence and non-adherence to the teachings and lessons of Ramadan.

The General Manager of SBS FM, Alh Mas’ud Adebimpe, said the station organised the Ramadan lecture as part of its social responsibility to its host communities.