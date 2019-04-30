<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Port Harcourt-based Seaman, Mr John Silus Poubo, has emerged winner of Fidelity Bank Plc grand prize in the ‘Get Alerts in Millions (GAIM) Savings promo Season 3.’

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the seaman won the grand prize of N10 million at the final/grand draw of the GAIM 3 on Tuesday in Lagos.

NAN reports that winners of N3 million were Ibenegbu Kingsley and Otubelu Uchechukwu, while Akpamgbo Stella, Dokpesi Aleakhue and Okoye Ndubuisi, won N2 million.

Other winners in the monthly draw are: Mohammed Rufai, Emmanuel Agboeze and Dada Shola, who won N1 million each.

Speaking at the draw, Mrs Chijioke Ugochukwu, the bank’s Executive Director, Shared Services and Product, said the promotion was initiated to the promote savings culture among its customers.

Ugochukwu explained that the bank gave out the sum of N110 million under GAIM 3 promo and 108 consolation prizes of television sets, refrigerators and generators.

She also said a total of 77 millionaires emerged in GAIM 3 promo, noting that the bank gave out airtime worth N5.26 million to 3,803 customers as instant rewards for opening accounts.

“This occasion is the final draw of our GAIM promo season 3.

“Gaim 3 has been an exciting journey. It was filled with a lot of innovations from Fidelity Bank and in addition to that it was filled with several initiatives, including our instant weekly rewards,” Okonkwo stated.

Also speaking, Mr Mohammed Balarabe, the bank’s Deputy Managing Director, said the bank had achieved its target of making 77 millionaires from GAIM 3, which commenced in Oct. 2018.

Balarabe said he was happy that the bank’s mission was met, explaining that the ultimate desire of the bank was to inculcate the savings culture in the people to strengthen economic development.

“Our desire at the end of the day is that we want to get people to inculcate this culture of savings, because that is what brings about economic development in the country.

“At the individual level, it is a way to get people to save toward the rainy day; as that rainy day can come anytime,” Balarabe said.