The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says that its fighter jets have bombarded and destroyed Boko Haram and ISWAP strongholds in the northeast, killing scores of terrorists.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who made the disclosure, said the terrorists were killed at their base located at Kirta Wulgo on the fringes of Lake Chad in Borno State.

Daramola said the bombardment was carried out by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Friday, following persistent Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions revealing that the terrorists were using the location as a staging area to attack Nigerian military troop positions.

Daramola’s statement reads: “The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) sustained onslaught against remnants of Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) Terrorists (BHTs) in the Northeast of the Country has again yielded significant results with the destruction of another ISWAP hideout and neutralization of several of their fighters at Kirta Wulgo on the fringes of Lake Chad in Borno State. The air strike was conducted by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE yesterday, 4 October 2019, after persistent Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions revealed that the settlement was being used as a staging area from where the terrorists launch attacks against own troops’ positions.

“Consequently, the ATF dispatched its aircraft to attack identified compounds within the settlement. Overhead the target area, scores of ISWAP fighters were observed attempting to flee upon sighting the attack platforms. The aircraft took turns in engaging the location, scoring accurate hits which led to the destruction of some structures as well as the killing of several terrorists.

“The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the Northeast.”