



Scores of persons were on Monday night killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Egedegede, Obegu and Amuzu communities in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Though there were conflicting reports on the number of casualties, a source from the community said that over 18 persons were feared killed.

“We are mourning, we are in serious mourning since late hour of Monday. Herdsmen invaded our communities and massacred our people. As we speak, 18 persons were slaughtered like animals. They matcheted many of our people, burnt vehicles, motorcycles and looted our properties,” the resident said.

He said among those killed was a priest in the Methodist Church, whose car was equally burnt.

The Chairman of Ishielu Local Government Area, Hon. Sunday Eze, and Commissioner for Business Development in the state, Dr. Stephen Odo, who hail from the local government, Tuesday, led a team of security agents to the communities and condoled with the families of those killed in the invasion.





They assured the people that government would take proactive measures to investigate the invasion.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Loveth Odah, has said only six persons have been confirmed dead.

“The Commissioner of Police delegated a team of policemen for on-the-spot assessment because of peace talks going on in the town. So, the Commissioner of Police delegated the Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations and others for on-the-spot assessment to enable us get the detail of the report. So, they are yet to come back.

“We are still waiting for our men to come back to tell us their findings. I am already preparing a press release on the incident but their report too will assist us in giving you detailed information about it,” Odah said.

Governor David Umahi, his deputy, Mr. Kelechi Igwe, and some security chiefs have visited the area to commiserate with the deceased families.