



Scores of people were reportedly injured during a communal clash that broke out early Thursday between the people of Tsaragi and their neighbours in Kange; two Nupe communities in the Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The PUNCH learnt that the cause of the clash could be traced to the age-long boundary dispute between the two communities.

A school and a church were said to have been set ablaze during the onslaught.

Share, the headquarters of Ifelodun Local Government Council, is located between the two warring Nupe communities.

Eyewitnesses, however, confirmed that some people sustained varying degrees of injuries in the melee that ensued between the two communities.





A source in Share community told newsmen that though there was serious tension on Thursday. A combined team of special detachments of the Nigerian Army and the Police had been deployed to the area to restore peace.

“By the end of today, the tension would have died down as usual. We are used to it, even though the dimension it takes this time around looks more threatening,” the source added.

When contacted, the spokesman of the Kwara State Police Command, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the outbreak of violence in Tsaragi and Kange communities.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, in a terse statement, said, “Security agencies have been deployed and are doing a good job.”