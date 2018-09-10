The Plateau State Universal Basic Education Board says it will henceforth sanction teachers absent from duty in the state.

Prof. Mathew Sule, the Executive Chairman of the board, gave the indication when he visited some schools on Monday in Jos to monitor compliance on resumption.

He said the list of teachers absent during his visit had been collated and they would be punished to serve as deterrent to others.

“It is the duty of teachers to report to duty immediately school resumes.

“We will not tolerate any laxity of teachers to duty; this a new school calendar (2018/2019 session) and we expect immediate compliance,” he said.

The chairman said writing materials would be distributed to pupils in schools across the 17 local government areas to encourage school enrollment.

“We want parents to send their wards of school age to school as education is one of the major criteria for a bright future

“It is the duty of parents to provide writing materials, school uniforms and warm clothes to their children as they return to school.

“Many pupils came in tattered clothing, exposing themselves to health challenges,” he said.

The SUBEB boss told the teachers to redouble their efforts to ensure pupils in primary school could read, write and count numbers.

Mrs Kangyan Davou, the Headmistress of Obasanjo Model Primary School, Hwolshe, Jos, said there was improvement in pupil attendance on resumption, when compared with last year, in spite of the downpour.

According to Davou, more than 100 students out of the 600 resumed, unlike last year when only 30 pupils did.