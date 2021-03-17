



The accident which occurred around 9.05am this morning at Modupe Hospital Turning, Ifo, Ogun State, on the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway, involves a containerised MAN DIESEL Truck with registration number EPE 514 XW and four TVS Tricycles with the following registration numbers; JBF 482 QJ, GBE 603 WZ, GBE 626 WU and one without a registration number.

According to Ebunoluwa Akinkunmi, Ifo/Ewekoro Area Commander, Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), said, “The truck which was on speed, lost control and rammed into other vehicles killing the two pupils in transit to their different schools and other five people, including, four males and one female who sustained several degrees of injuries.

“The presumed dead bodies, have been deposited at Ifo General Hospital Morgue, while the injured victims are receiving treatment also at Ifo General Hospital”. Commander Akinkunmi added.





She hinted that normalcy have returned to the highway as the damaged tricycles have been towed off the road to Ifo Police station, adding that efforts is ongoing to remove the containerised truck completely from the road.

In his reaction, Seni Ogunyemi, Corps Commander and Chief Executive Officer/CEO, Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corp, TRACE, has commiserated with the families who lost their precious children in the accident.

He warned articulated vehicle drivers against reckless and excess speeding, saying TRACE would always have zero tolerance on their indisciplines causing menace on the highways.

He also appealed to tricyclists and motorcyclists to always obey traffic rules and avoid one way driving, illegal turning and overtaking.

According to the Corps Commander anyone caught flouting traffic rules would be prosecuted.