The University of Lagos (UNILAG) authority set up a panel headed by Professor Ayodele Atsenuwa to look into the sex-for-mark scandal currently rocking the 57-year-old institution.

Atsenuwa is professor of public law, Faculty of Law, University of Lagos, and the incumbent dean of the faculty.

A statement issued by Mrs. Taiwo Oloyede, Assistant Registrar, Communication Unit, on Wednesday, explained that the panel would probe into the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu of the Department of European Languages and Integrated Studies, Faculty of Arts, and Dr. Samuel Oladipo of the Department of Economics, Faculty of Social Sciences, as well as other related cases.

The statement added that Oladipo, who was featured in the full version of the BBC broadcast, had earlier been suspended from with immediate effect and barred from the university academic areas until conclusion of the panel’s assignment.

The statement read: “The university wishes to inform the general public that the panel set up to investigate another allegation of sexual harassment involving a professor in the university in June 2018 still subsists and awaits further information that will aid in concluding the investigation.

“Students and members of staff who have relevant information are encouraged to come forward.

“Their protection is assured. We firmly reassure all our students, staff, alumni, parents and guardians that this matter will be tackled with every sense of responsibility, and the seriousness it deserves.”

The university assured the public that the process would be transparent and appropriate sanctions would be meted out to anyone found culpable.