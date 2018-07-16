Authorities of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has appealed to the popular blogger Linda Ikeji and the former student of the institution, Joy Nwanna, to appear before the panel of enquiry into the alleged sexual harassment levelled against a lecturer at the university.

It would be recalled that Professor Segun Awonusi, a professor of English Studies, was in May this year alleged to have sexually harassed a female student, Joy Nwanna, who blew the lid on the scandal open using Linda Ikeji’s blog.

Addressing newsmen on Monday at the hallowed chamber of the university, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, the Vice Chancellor, disclosed that the report submitted by the fact-finding panel indicated that the allegation is yet to be substantiated by the alleged victim or any other person.

According to Prof. Ogundipe, attempts by the five-man panel made up of three females and two male professors to contact the former student, Nwanna and Linda Ikeji that blew the alleged scandal open to come forward have failed.

“All attempts made by the fact finding panel to contact Miss Nwanna by the telephone numbers in her student records and e-mail proved abortive. The panel also attempted to contact Linda Ikeji to convince the alleged victim to come forward but Linda Ikeji was not forthcoming in that regard.

“The preliminary investigation have raised certain questions and issues that need to be investigated further,” the VC added.

In view of this, Prof. Ogundipe impressed it on Miss Nwanna to come forward to substantiate her claims and also appealed to Linda Ikeji, as an alumnus of the University, to help in convincing the victim, a 2015/2016 graduate of UNILAG, to appear before the panel headed by Prof. Chioma Agonmo and state her side of the story.

Assuring that no effort will be spared to unravel the truth and uphold the institution’s policy against negative conducts on students, lecturers and non-teaching staff of the university, the VC appealed to anyone with useful information about the issue and similar occurrences to come forward and confide in the panel.

“The university assures both Miss Joy Nwanna and Linda Ikeji of necessary protection should they decide to come forward.

He added: “In the interim the University will continue with it’s investigations and will leave no stone unturned in getting in getting to the root of the matter”.

Assuring that regular updates will be made available to the public as events unfold, Prof. Ogundipe said the assistance of the security agents might be sought as a last resort to get to Nwanna, saying that next of kin numbers on her contact lists are not reachable just as the only number belonging to one Samuel Nwanna did not connect either.

Also, a number in her file belonging to her sponsor identified as Grace Idigbihai was picked by another person who identified himself as Yakubu.

However, the lecturer in the eye of the storm, Prof Awonusi, was said to have appeared before the panel and had written his defence.