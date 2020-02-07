<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Osun State police have confirmed the arrest of Monday Omo-Etan, a tutor at the Obafemi Awolowo University Distance Learning Centre, exposed on Wednesday for reportedly sexually molesting a teenager.

Newsmen on Thursday reported how Omo-Etan who teaches Chemistry at the University’s pre-degree centre reportedly took advantage of a student who mistakenly sent her nude pictures to the class WhatsApp page.

Unconfirmed reports said the student, whose name has not been made public to avoid stigmatisation, meant to send the pictures to her boyfriend.

According to our findings, the pictures were shared by several colleagues and later uploaded in other Whatsapp groups.

Omo-etan, who is also on the WhatsApp group, where the nude was first sent, reportedly summoned the victim and “took advantage of her”.





The lecturer later reportedly demanded sex from the student and ordered her to suck his private parts.

On Wednesday, the university management via a statement by its spokesperson, Abiodun Olanrewaju, announced Omo-Etan’s suspension and handed him to the police.

While the spokesperson of Osun Police Command, Folashade Odoro, has refused to respond to newsmen enquiries since Wednesday, the state police commissioner, Johnson Kokumo, confirmed Omo-etan’s arrest.

Mr Kokumo spoke with newsmen. He said the alleged tutor is in the custody of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) where he is being interrogated for assaulting his student.

“Fresh investigation has commenced on the allegation and the suspect will soon appear in court,” the police boss said.