



The General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has not only sued a former Pastor at his church, Mike Davids, to the tune of N5bn for libel, he also allegedly threatened to ‘make him disappear.’

In retaliation to the N2bn lawsuit instituted against him by Davids, for allegedly having sexual relations with his now estranged wife, Pastor Faith Edeko, who heads the Abuja branch of Suleman’s church and preventing him from seeing his children, Suleman equally filed a N5bn suit against Davids for libel, conspiracy to blackmail and defamation of character and threat.

Shortly after Suleman filed his suit, Davids leaked an audio recording of Suleman.





In the 42 seconds long voice recording, Suleman threatened to make Davids disappear, saying he will never amount to anything in life. He also told Davids he will die prematurely and would never get anything he is looking for in this life.

According to the legal team of Suleman, Mike Davids was a former pastor at his church but got expelled in 2018 for acts inimical to the body of Christ. The legal team allege that for the past six years, Davids has been attempting to blackmail their client.

Meanwhile, the lady at the centre of the sex scandal has refuted her estranged husband’s allegation, saying that he was the one who actually abandoned her.