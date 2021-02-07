



Apostle Johnson Suleman, founder of Omega Fire Ministry, has debunked contents of the viral audio recording released by Mike Davids as evidence that he was threatening him. Davids, a former pastor in the church, sued Suleman for N2bn for destroying his marriage.

While he admitted that the voice in the audio recording was his, Suleman however said that it was from a conversation he had with a young lady three years ago.

He however apologised for reacting angrily, stating that he is no longer the man he was at the time.

Suleman also stated that the audio recording was doctored by Davids, as he had not spoken to him for two years.





He wondered why he would call Davids to threaten him and advised him to repent.

Suleman recalled that he sent Davids out of his ministry because of how evil his heart is; spending time plotting against people, planning against pastors and thinking of how to pull pastors down.

Suleman also revealed that it was Davids who dissolved his marriage to his wife, Faith Edeko and tried to stop anyone from reaching out to help Faith. But having raised her under his care, he felt a fatherly duty to make sure she doesn’t suffer. This is coupled with the fact that his wife fully endorsed whatever help he rendered to her.