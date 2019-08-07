<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has reassured pilgrims that all possible preparations had been put in place to ensure the safety of all pilgrims while performing Hajj.

During a security parade and demonstration in Makkah on Sunday, all concerned authorities gave the assurance that all those who have made the journey for Hajj are guests of Allah and their safety was of topmost priority throughout the Hajj season.

The parade included demonstrations by 10,000 security officials and members of the armed forces, showcasing their preparedness for the pilgrimage rites to come.

Those present during the demonstration were Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud, Sheikh Sudais, the Saudi Minister of Interior as well as other government and security officials.

The Hajj rites are expected to commence on the 9th of August (8th of Dhul Hijja).