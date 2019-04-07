<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Saudi Arabia International Islamic Relief Organisation has commenced the disbursement of allowances to 2,073 orphans in Kebbi to ease off their difficulties.

The disbursement was made by the organisation Secretary-General, Dr Abdul-Aziz Al-Sarhan, on Sunday in Birnin Kebbi.

Al-Sarhan said that the beneficiaries were from Birnin Kebbi, Gulumbe, Gwandu, Argungu, Jega, Koko, Shanga and Yauri.

The State Coordinator of the Organisation, Malam Tahiru Baba-Ibrahim, said the allowances would be given to beneficiaries based on the number of years they have registered with the organisation.

Ibrahim, who spoke at the flag off of the disbursement, did not state the amount given to the beneficiaries for security reasons.

He explained that some orphans had registered with the organisation more than three years ago while other names were documented about two years ago, stressing that the amount given to them varies.

Kebbi State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Bagudu, while speaking at the ceremony, intimated the organisation that the state has the highest number of Internal Displaced Persons (IDPs) after Borno and Yobe.

He added that the state also has large number of Almajiris children due to the state proximity to Niger and Benin Republics.

Bagudu, who commended the organisation for choosing the state, implored the beneficiaries to use the allowances to empower themselves and depend on themselves.