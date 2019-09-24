<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Amb. Adnan Mahmoud, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Nigeria on Monday said that the country was keen on improving the excellent relationship shared by both countries.

Mahmoud disclosed this at the 89th National Day celebration of the Kingdom held in Abuja.

He said that Nigeria and Saudi Arabia has a deep history dating back to 1960.

“The Federal Republic of Nigeria, a country with a lot of political and economic weight, has deep historical relations with Saudi Arabia since 1960.

“I can confirm that our two countries have had excellent relations based on friendship and mutual interest; our two countries agree on many regional and international affairs and we have cooperation in all fields.

“We look forward to improving these relations further and I wish the government and people of Nigeria more success, progress, peace and security under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Mahmoud said that the national day means a lot to all Saudi citizens, as it marks the unification of all the districts of Saudi Arabia in nation building, development and advancement.

According to him, with the achievement of Vision 2030, the first objective for the country is to be a successful model and leader in the world in all platforms.

Aslo speaking, Amb. Zubairu Dada, Minister of State, Foreign Affairs said that Nigeria was glad to be part of the country’s 89th national day celebration.

He said that Nigeria and the rest of the world sympathises with the government of Saudi Arabia over the unfortunate attack on its oil facilities few weeks ago.

The minister said that Nigeria appreciated the increase exchanges and relations between the two great countries.

He explained that the relationship has led to increase in social and economic engagements on issues partaining to trade, investment, aviation, Agriculture, water resources, electricity, education, youths and sport, as well as religious affairs.

Dada noted that the engagements had resulted to mutual benefit for the government and people of both countries.

He commended the Saudi government for its support to the Nigerian government in tackling Boko Haram insurgency, corruption and rejuvenating the economy.

In his remarks, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State congratulated the Saudi government on its historic day, noting that the country and Kano have had long history of relationship dating back to centuries.

He said presently, Saudi Arabia and Kano State are working together on the integration of the Almajiri system.

“Kano has the highest number of Almajiri’s in Nigeria, that is not surprising, most of them are not from Kano but Kano being a commercial center, they find themselves there.

“We are working closely with Saudi Arabia and other countries from the East in order to see how we can introduce Western form of education and also improve the Islamic education in the Almajiri system.”

Newsmen report that present at the event were past and present governors, ministers, diplomats and national assembly members.