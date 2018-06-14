Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Turkey and Malaysia have announced an end to this year’s Ramadan fast, TV station, Aljazeera, is reporting.

The countries have therefore fixed Friday as the first day of Eid-el-Fitr 1439, the report said.

Eid-el-Fitr is usually commemorated to mark the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan.

According to the report, the moon was not sighted in India, Pakistan, New Zealand and Australia, which means that Eid will be celebrated on Saturday, June 16.

Nigeria is yet to announce the sighting of the moon to mark the end of the Ramadan fast

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs has released the statement below, detailing modalities for the sighting of the new moon of Shawwal.

The statement also detailed the contact telephone and email addresses of 31 personalities across the country that should be contacted by anyone who sights the new crescent.

“Following the advice of the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC), the President-General enjoins the Nigerian Muslim Ummah to search for the crescent of Shawwal 1439 AH immediately after sunset on Thursday, 14th June, 2018 equivalent to 29th Ramadan 1439 AH,” the statement said.

“If the crescent is sighted by Muslims of impeccable character on the said evening, His Eminence would declare Friday, 15th June, 2018 as the first day of Shawwal and the day of ‘idul fitr’. If, however, the crescent is not sighted that day, then, Saturday, 16th June, 2018 automatically becomes the first day of Shawwal, 1439 AH and the day of ‘idul fitr.’