The founder of One Love Family, Satguru Maharaj, has called for the intervention of anti-graft agencies, such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), in the ongoing screening of ministerial nominees, saying the screening exercise by the Senate is not enough to determine the eligibility of those already screened.

Maharaji made the call at a press conference held at Satguru Maharaj Ji Village, Kilometre 10, Ibadan- Lagos Expressway, Ibadan, Oyo State, to mark the 39th year anniversary of his arrival in Nigeria with the true original name of the creator he called Maharaj Ji.”

He said the screening by the anti-graft agencies would allow the nominees to clear themselves of any financial crime or any corrupt practice before the general public and thereby boost public confidence in the Buhari’s cabinet.