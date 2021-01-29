



Mr Towoju Gabriel, Director of Environment, Kwara State Ministry of Environment, says the state needs more environmental officers for effective sanitation.

Gabriel told newsmen in Ilorin on Friday that the state had only 300 environmental officers, whereas 2, 000 of such officers were needed.

“We need 2, 000 technical manpower in the state but we only have 300 environmental officers; so, there is need for more officers to be employed,” he said.

The director also expressed worry that the state lacked adequate waste disposal trucks, adding that the few available ones were old and needed to be replaced.

He, however, said in spite of those challenges, waste was being properly disposed and managed through public enlightenment.

“We have regular environmental education on radio, television and public address system.





“We also move around in vehicles telling people what to do in order to ensure a clean and healthy environment,” Gabriel said.

According to him, one hour every Wednesday, 8 a.m to 9 a.m., has been set aside for civil servants in the state to clean their office surroundings.

“In Ilorin metropolis, every Tuesday and Friday, traders have been asked to clean their markets between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.

“Every last Saturday of the month has been set by law for general sanitation between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. to maintain proper public hygiene,” he said.

He urged the residents to participate fully in the exercise for a clean residential and business environment.

Gabriel said the state government had acquired a place at Sokoto-Ayekale on Eyen-Korin road to serve as dump site.