Sani Dangote laid to rest in Kano

Alhaji Sani Ibrahim Dangote, the Vice-Chairman Dangote Group of Companies, was laid to rest on Wednesday at the family cemetery, located within the precinct of Sanusi Mosque at Koki, Kano metropolis.

The younger sibling of Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, died on Sunday, in an unnamed hospital at Miami, United States of America.

Earlier, Sheikh Sani Muhammad, the Imam of Kofar Kudu had led thousands of Muslim faithful for the Janaza prayers at the palace of Emir of Kano.

Present at the burial were people from the political, business and religious communities from both within and outside Nigeria.

Also present at the burial were his brother Aliko Dangote, Ahmad Lawan, Bukola Saraki, Garba Shehu and Babagana Zulum. Also present were Senator Barau Jibrin and the DG DSS Yusuf Magaji Bichi among others.