.responsive_ads_xi { width: 300px; height: 250px; } @media(min-width: 768px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 468px; height: 60px; } } @media(min-width: 1019px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 640px; height: 80px; } } @media(min-width: 1140px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 696px; height: 86px; } }

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has called on all Nigerians to sustain their faith in the corporate existence, unity and indivisibility of Nigeria even as the country faces so many challenges.

Governor Ortom stated this in his felicitation message with Benue people and Nigerians on the 58th independence anniversary on Monday.

He noted that Nigerians have cause to celebrate having gained independence from the colonialists and come a long way in spite of several threats to the corporate existence of the country.

The governor, in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Tahav Agerzua, urged the Federal Government as well as states and major stakeholders, to synergise and intensify the fight against terrorism and other insurgencies such as Boko Haram, herdsmen attacks and criminal acts across the country.

He further enjoined Nigerians to redouble efforts to be patriotic wherever they find themselves in positions of service, leadership and followership so that the country can move fast to join the comity of developed nations.

The governor also appealed to Nigerians to deepen the democratic culture by abiding by the rule of law and due process as they vote for credible leaders that will lead them towards accelerated development and progress in the forthcoming elections, particularly in the 2019 General Election.

He assured that he would continue to do his best to enhance peace, progress and the welfare of Benue people and all who live in the state and to steer the ship of state with the fear of God.