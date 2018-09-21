The Benue State government confirmed on Thursday that it had received the last tranche of the Paris Club refund amounting to N14.9 billion.

It was gathered that the state government had assured workers in the state that it was prepared to pay four months arrears from the money.

A source in Government House said Governor Samuel Ortom, who left for Abuja, on Thursday, had charged the committee set up to ensure the payment of salaries to ensure that salary arrears were paid before the end of September.

We also gathered that part of the funds would be set aside for the completion of some projects that had been begging for funding.

When Daily Independent sought to confirm the report from the state Commissioner of Finance, David Olofu, he said he was not competent to speak on the matter as all issues on payment of salaries were domiciled with the Office of Head of Service (HoS).

However, as at the time of compiling this report, newsmen were unable to reach the HoS, Veronica Onyeke, for comments.

In a statement made available to newsmen earlier in Makurdi, on Thursday, Terver Akase, Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Governor Ortom, said the governor had confirmed receipt of the Paris Club refund.

According to Akase, “Governor Ortom says 80% of the funds will be used for payment of salaries, pensions, and gratuities.

“The governor has, therefore, set up a committee headed by the Deputy Governor, Engineer Benson Abounu, to work out modalities for immediate disbursement of the funds.”

Also on the committee are the Head of Service; Finance Commissioner; Special Adviser, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs; Adviser on Labour Matters; the Chairmen of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC), and the Nigerian Union of Pensioners in the state.

Akase explained that the governor was involving stakeholders in order to make the disbursement transparent.

“The decision of Governor Ortom to involve key stakeholders in the disbursement of the Paris Club refund is in line with his policy of transparency and accountability.