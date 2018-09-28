Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has charged the people not to give political coloration to issues that border on their survival and that of the state.

He also advised political appointees in the state to explain to the people of the state the challenges faced by his administration.

The governor, who made this known while swearing in 13 special advisers at the Banquet Hall of Government house, Makurdi on Thursday, also charged them to make positive impact on the lives of Benue people in the discharge of their duties.

He noted that since they were closer to the people at the grassroots, they were in a better position to avail the people of the issues confronting the state, as well as impact on them.

He further advised the new appointees to convince the people to support him by explaining the present situation of things in the state “particularly the intrigues and distortion of facts and the negative activities of collaborators within and outside for cheap political mileage.”

The governor admonished them against giving political coloration to challenges that border on their survival especially the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law of the state.

He noted that his administration detested impunity but would always encourage the enthronement of the rule of law and respect for rights of the people to freely choose their leaders in order to benefit from government projects and programmes.

Ortom enjoined the advisers to be guided by the core values of his administration, which are anchored on transparency, accountability, justice, fairness, reconciliation, peace and unity which would make development inevitable.

He observed that their appointment was an indication of the faith his administration had in their capacity to perform and charged them to hit the ground running in the various roles that would be assigned to them.

Governor Ortom urged other members of the state executive council to give the appointees the necessary cooperation for them to succeed in their new assignments.

The special advisers sworn in were Saawuan Tarnongu, Zaye Mvendaga, Ijigah Okoh, Paul Yaji, Oko Achegbulu, Ali Otakwu and Isa Usman.

Others were Bem Melladu; Tsetim Ayargwer, Reverends Samuel Terpase, Jacob Aernyi and Joseph Ogezi as well as Jacob Ogwuche.