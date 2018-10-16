



Governor Samuel Ortom has called on the Federal Government to redeem its pledge of resettling the Internally Displaced Persons in the state.

He made the call when he received members of the three socio-cultural ethnic groups in the state led by the President-General of Mzough U Tiv, Edward Ujege, on Tuesday in Makurdi.

The three groups were the Tiv, Idoma and Igede Socio-Cultural Associations.

Ortom, who recalled the financial assistance pledged by the Federal Government to address the needs of the IDPs, urged its relevant bodies to redeem it.

He said such financial assistance would facilitate the resettlement of the displaced persons and alleviate their sufferings.

According to Ortom, the government of Benue appreciates the efforts of the Operation Whirl Stroke to dislodge the armed bandits but wants the Federal Government to do more to enable displaced persons return to their ancestral homes.

The governor commended the groups for standing by the state and said their contributions would be remembered.

He commended the unity existing between the groups and their resolve to defend the state and assured that their efforts would not be unrewarded.

Speaking during the visit, the President General, National Idoma Forum, Amali Amali, appealed to all party candidates to uphold the open grazing law.

Amali also urged politicians to play politics according to the rules of the game and avoid acts that would over heat the polity.

On his part, the President-General of Mzough U Tiv, Ujege, thanked Ortom for the attention given to the groups by his administration and pledged cooperation to achieve results.