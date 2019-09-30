<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Eighty-year-old Mrs Beauty Ogoere Siasia and two other kidnapped victims have narrated their ordeals after 10 weeks in the den of abductors.

The Octogenarian who was set free alongside two other victims yesterday morning disclosed that they told her that her Son, Samson Siasia, is a millionaire that can pay ransom.

Speaking amidst sobs and surrounded by the jubilant people of Odoni community in Sagbama Local Government Area, Mrs Siasia said she was given food and drugs by the kidnappers whenever they had food.

“There was a time that I was sick and they bought drugs for me. They cooked and gave to me. They didn’t beat me. There were days that there was no food. Those days they drank garri and gave me garri to drink too. Sometimes, they cooked soup, prepare garri and we ate.”

On how they were released, Mrs Siasia said they kidnappers just told them in the morning that they have stayed for too long and they are free to go.

“But on Sunday, they told me we had stayed for too long and they were tired of our problem. They carried us on a flying boat and dropped us in a village. I don’t know the name of the village. They carried us to their chairman’s place. I don’t even know the man. As I am talking to you, I am not well. Before they took me I was not well. I want to go to the hospital. They built small house and use tarpaulin to cover the top. That was where they kept us.”