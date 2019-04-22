<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ex-Vice President Namadi Sambo at the weekend said Nigeria needs more private universities to carter for its increasing population seeking tertiary education.

Sambo urged stakeholders in the education sector and well-meaning Nigerians to take advantage of the enabling environment created by Federal Government to invest in private universities.

The former Vice President stated this after he was inaugurated as Chairman, Governing Board of Baze University, a private institution located in Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

According to the National Universities Commission, there are 303 applications awaiting provisional license to begin operation.

Sambo said that only myopic people go abroad in search of tertiary education when the enabling environment was being created at home by the government.

The former VP said: “The population of this country is huge and it is encouraging to see that there are constantly new universities being established.

“So I believe that objective to have proper number of universities that will support the number of students we have in this country.”

He also noted that investment in tertiary education goes beyond financial and human capital, saying the enabling environment was equally key.

“I believe the present administration is doing its best to encourage private sector investment in education which is good,” he added.

Founder of the university, Sen. Datti Baba-Ahmed, said the appointment of the board was a major milestone that will boost education, not only for Baze University but the entire country.

He said members of the board were selected across all the geopolitical zones in the country to nationalise and internationalise the trusteeship.

“I am pleased to announce that in a system where we have over 90 percent of private universities having over 90 percent of their trustees from two states within one region, Baze University has the vision to nationalise and internationalise our trusteeship.

“To the best that I can do, we have trustee members from every geopolitical zone,” he said.

Other members of the board include, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Yayale Ahmed; former Nigerian Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Joy Ogwu; public administrator Dr Charles Akintoye and Sam Nda-Isaiah, publisher of Leadership Newspapers, Abuja.