A former vice president, Namadi Sambo, on Tuesday canvassed more support to the ongoing efforts of the federal government to diversify the nation’s economy.

Sambo spoke while chairing a seminar with the theme, “Consolidating Interface between Industry and Agriculture for Nigeria’s Sustainable Development” at the ongoing 40th Kaduna International Trade Fair in Kaduna.

Sambo, who commended the government for improving Nigeria’s business environment, expressed optimism that current economic policies would lead a stronger economy that was less dependent on oil.

He noted that the theme of the seminar was apt, as it highlighted the growing interest to strengthen the non-oil sector, especially industries and agriculture.

According to him, government measures which include the customs control on importation of goods and services that can be found or produced within the country is a major milestone towards building a strong economy.

“It is my belief that the seminar will go a long way in generating ideas that will help to developing our private sector, thereby boosting the economic growth and development of our country.

“It is through these avenues that solutions will be developed for the factors that are militating against achieving our socio economic development plans,” Sambo said.

The former vice president said the full implementation of the local content policy and the patronage of the made in Nigeria products must be encouraged and supported by all Nigerians.

He urged Nigerians in both private and public sectors to be more proactive in the effort to strengthen the nation’s economy towards faster growth.

“It is through stronger collaborations that such policies will yield positive development towards building a greater nation,” he said.

Sambo commended the Kaduna State government for supporting the Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Mines and Agriculture, organisers of the International Trade Fair.

The state government’s support, he said had created the enabling environment for trade and commercial activities to flourish in the state.

He said the tremendous effort of Governor Nasiru El-Rufa’i to ensure the completion of the 215MW thermal power plant and the 30MW Gurara Hydro Power Plant, would revive moribund industries and bring back life to the Industrial Layouts in Kaduna.

On her part, the President of the Chamber, Muheebah Dankaka, said the theme of the 40th Trade Fair was chosen to spark debate that would complement the efforts of government towards revamping the economy through Agriculture and manufacturing.

“The theme highlights the growing interest to strengthen the non-oil sector especially these two key sectors of industry and Agriculture.

Meanwhile, the guest lecturer, Nazifi Abdullahi Darma, an Economist and Lecturer at the University of Abuja, called for more collaborations among the various sectors for far growth of the nation’s economy.

He said only stronger collaborations between the government and the private sector would build a strong and robust economy with Agriculture and the productive sectors providing massive employment to the growing Nigerian population.