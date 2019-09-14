<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Sam Ohuabunwa, has made a case for presidential accent to the Pharmacists Council Of Nigeria Bill into law as a panacea to the growing incidences of drug abuse and misuse menace in the country.

Delivering a paper at the Third Ladipo Mobolaji Abisogun- Afodu Annual Lecture in Pharmacy titled: “Empowering Pharmacists To Check Drug Misuse and Abuse In Nigeria,” Pharm Ohuabunwa lamented on the recent codeine scandal in Nigeria, saying the menace had created an international embarrassment to practitioners in the country.

Speaking further at the lecture organised by the Office of Advancement in partnership with the Board of Trustees of Ladipo Mobolaji Abisogun-Afodu Trust Fund, the guest speaker said unless the bill is signed into law, pharmacists as custodian of drugs, the regulatory agencies like Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control cannot be absolved of the menace completely.

“Perhaps the biggest obstacle today is the distressing delay in signing the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria Bill into law. This bill was passed by both Houses of the National Assembly in late 2017 and despite our best effort, it was not accented to by the President till the end of the 8th National Assembly due to seen and unseen forces that do not want to empower the Pharmacists and the regulatory to sanitise drug distribution channel in Nigeria,” he said.

According to him, the bill is the most important instrument required to frontally confront the challenge of drug misuse and abuse in the country.

Besides, he said other measures to check the menace include PSN partnership with the regulatory agencies are working with the National Assembly to enact new laws, advocacy for pharmacists to play more central role in the work of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), enhancement of budgetary provisions for both NAFDAC and PCN, eradication of discriminatory remuneration and limited career opportunities for pharmacists.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, expressed appreciation to late Mrs. Abimbola Aina Omololu-Mulele for the establishment of the annual lecture.