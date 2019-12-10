<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Publisher of the Vanguard, Mr. Sam Amuka, has said he was part of a delegation that visited the Department of State Service (DSS), to request for the release of Omoyele Sowore.

Mr. Amuka said this in Abuja at the presentation of The Big Interviews, a book by the former Managing Director of Sun, Mr. Eric Osagie.

The Vanguard publisher said he went to the DSS with Mr. Ismaila Funtua, among others he did not name.

“The purpose of our visit,” he said, “was to tell the DSS that detaining Sowore was not good for the government. It was not to negotiate anything.”

He said while most people, including himself, had been victims of fake news and hate speech, he was opposed to the death penalty, adding that there were enough constitutional provisions to deal with libel.