Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawallen-Maradun has approved the purchase of 750 cows worth N83 million for the celebration of Eid-El-Fitr Sallah in the northwestern Nigerian state.

A statement by the Director, Press Affairs, Idris Yusuf Gusau, said the 750 cows are to be distributed to the less privileged, Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), orphans and widows in the state as part of the present administration’s commitments to improve the welfare of the people.

The governor urged the people of the state to use the ongoing Ramadan fast and the coming Eid-El-Fitr Sallah periods to pray for peace, stability and development of the state.