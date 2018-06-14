Security operatives in Plateau State, headed by the Special Task Force (STF) Commander, Major General Anthony Atolagbe, on Thursday said operators of tricycles (Keke-Napep) and motorcycles (Okada) are restricted for two days, Friday and Saturday, to ensure a hitch free Sallah celebration in the state.

The resolution was after a joint security meeting held at the Task-Force headquarters in Jos on Wednesday to strategise on security measures ahead of the celebration.

STF said the use of fireworks, hate speech, street procession and overloading of vehicles during the celebration was also prohibited, adding that worshippers should not hesitate to submit themselves for screening before entering into mosques and any other worship centres designated for prayers.

The General urged residents to support the Force with timely information on any movement of suspicious and strange persons around them.