<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

In order to ensure a peaceful Sallah celebration in Plateau, security agencies under the coordination of Maj. Gen. Augustine Agundu, Commander, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), have established an ‘’Intelligence Fusion Centre’’.

Col. Emmanuel Karau, OPSH Operations Officer, told newsmen in Jos that the centre situated at OPSH headquarters had representatives of all security agencies in the state.

“The responsibility of the centre is to get information, monitor as well as assess any activity going on within our areas of operation during the festive period.

“It is a time where information sharing will be of paramount importance among the agencies.

“This will last for a period of three days after which it will dovetail into other peace initiatives,” Karau said.

He said security agencies in the past two weeks had been making security arrangements for a peaceful Sallah celebration.

The operations officer added that the arrangements were necessary because the Sallah celebration fell on a Sunday and that both Muslims and Christians would be going out to worship about the same time.

“Notable among these arrangements is heads of security agencies meeting under the leadership of commander, Operation Safe Haven.

“The commander and the heads of police, DSS, Civil Defence, Customs and others marshalled out plans to ensure a hitch-free celebration.

“A show-of-force has been organised and patrols have been intensified in all flashpoints within our area of responsibility.

“To achieve our omnipresence, we have divided Jos metropolis into four zones where our patrol vehicles will be moving in simultaneously, “he said.

Karau further stated that the security situation under the joint operation area of OPSH which includes some Southern Kaduna and Bauchi states had been assessed in the last few months to be calm.

According to him, the prevailing peace is achieved by OPSH in collaboration with other security agencies in the state.

DSP Terna Tyopev, Spokesperson, Plateau Police command, said the security agencies would go back on their efforts in making sure society was safe.

Tyopev said the agencies had prepared adequately to provide security before, during and after the Sallah.

“Prior to today, the commissioner of police had met with different groups including religious and traditional rulers on the need to stay in peace.

“We are going to monitor movements to worship places and recreational centres and also make sure that homes are secured.

“To better secure lives and property, tricycles will not be allowed to operate on Sallah day,” he said.

He regretted the inconveniences the restriction placed on use of tricycles would cause and appealed for understanding from members of the public, stating that the ban was for security reasons.